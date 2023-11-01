Salman Khan Arrives In Style At Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her acting debut with the film Farrey. The trailer of the movie was unveiled at a event in Mumbai on November 1

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan arrived in style at the trailer launch event. He looked dashing in jeans, black t-shirt and olive green jacket

Alizeh's parents, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira, were also present at the event

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they arrived to see the trailer of Alizeh's debut film

While Arpita opted for an all-black outfit, Aayush wore a red and white floral shirt

Sohail Khan arrived at the trailer launch with his son Nirvaan Khan. They were all smiles as they posed for paps

Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film is all set to hit the big screens on November 24, 2023

Along with Alizeh, Farrey also stars Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni

Thanks For Reading!

Hottie Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Strapless Shimmery Gown
Find out More