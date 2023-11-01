Hottie Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Strapless Shimmery Gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of photos of herself from the after party of Jio World Plaza mall's opening event
Janhvi looked absolutely gorgeous in a strapless shimmery gown with a thigh high slit
The actress flaunted her hot curves in the outfit as she striked stunning poses for the camera
Janhvi left her hair loose and opted for bold makeup
The actress completed her after party look with black high heels
The diva often grabs eyeballs with her sartorial choices and versatile looks on screen as well as off screen
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Devara opposite Jr NTR and in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao
Janhvi will also be seen as an Indian Foreign Services officer in Ulajh. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang and others
Thanks For Reading!