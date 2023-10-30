 PHOTO: Salman Khan Indulges In Fun Chat With Cristiano Ronaldo In Riyadh After Fans Claimed Footballer 'Ignored' Him
Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo attended a boxing match together in Riyadh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo recently attended a boxing match together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to watch the match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. The footballer arrived at the match with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

Amid this, there was a video doing the rounds on the internet that showed Ronaldo walking past Salman Khan with Georgina and not acknowledging him. Many fans claimed that the Dabangg actor was 'ignored' by the footballer. However, this is not the truth.

A new picture shows Salman and Ronaldo indulging in a fun conversation, which proves that the actor was not 'ignored.'

Unexpected Crossover! Salman Khan Spotted With Cristiano Ronaldo And His Partner Giorgina Rodriguez;...
Tiger 3 Trailer: Ruthless Emraan Hashmi Welcomes Salman Khan To Pakistan (WATCH)
Reacting to this, a fan said, "A tight slap to those who were saying Ronaldo ignored Salman." Another user added, "GOAT of Bollywood #SalmanKhan and GOAT of Football #CristianoRonaldo."

While a third fan wrote, "#SalmanKhan the epitome of resilience and grace. Despite the noise and fake tales, his integrity remains unscathed. Admiration for a man who stands strong amidst storms, his legacy defined by actions, not false narratives."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently looking forward to the release of Tiger 3, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it is set to release on Diwali, November 12, 2023.

Salman Khan 'Ignored' In Cristiano Ronaldo's Presence Post Boxing Match In Riyadh; Video Goes Viral
