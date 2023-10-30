Salman Khan 'Ignored' In Cristiano Ronaldo's Presence Post Boxing Match In Riyadh; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently attended a boxing match held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the match, the Sultan actor was seen sitting beside footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Giorgina Rodriguez. Several pictures and videos have gone viral on social media platforms in which the two legends in their respective fields are spotted in the same frame.

One of the videos shows Salman and Ronaldo at the match venue. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens stated that Salman was 'ignored' in the presence of Ronaldo.

Salman's fans are also disappointed as they felt that Ronaldo snubbed Salman when he was being introduced to several dignitaries present at the event. The now-viral clip also shows Ronaldo walking past Salman without even noticing him. While several users brutally trolled Salman, others mentioned that Ronaldo is an international celebrity and it is 'natural' than one will be recognised more than the other.

Take a look at the video and how fans reacted to it:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the visuals from the match, Salman is seen wearing a brown blazer over a plain black t-shirt. On the other hand, the footballer was spotted in a blue outfit.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is all set to release in theatres on November 12.

According to several media reports, Salman will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. He also has a film with Sooraj Barjatya in the pipeline along with Kick 2.

Currently, Salman is also busy with the shoot of controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 17.