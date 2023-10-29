Unexpected Crossover Salman Khan Spotted With Cristiano Ronaldo And His Partner Giorgina Rodriguez; Watch

Salman Khan spotted with Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a remarkable crossover, Bollywood star Salman Khan was spotted sitting beside Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Giorgina Rodriguez during a Boxing Match held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In a picture that went viral over social media, netizens felt that Salman was too engrossed in the proceedings to observe who sat beside him.

Salman was spotted donning a brown blazer and most netizens dubbed it as the 'crossover of the year'. On the work front, the 57-year-old is currently gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Tiger 3, with the third installment of the movie franchise also featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12th.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is at the top of his game despite being 38. According to the latest statistics, the Portuguese footballer has the highest number of goals in 2023 with 40 and France's Karim Benzema reckons it's no mean feat to have achieved that at his age.

Tyson Fury overcomes Francis Ngannou in a hard-fought battle:

As far as the non-title fight in Riyadh between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou goes, the former emerged victorious on a split decision. Fury avoided his first loss to the 37-year-old, who had surprisingly never boxed professionally, but said he harbours plenty of respect for his opponent.

As quoted by Reuters, he stated after the game as the Judges gave Fury the win 96-93 and 95-94. The third judge gave it in favour of Ngannou.

"That definitely wasn’t in the script. He’s a hell of a fighter and a hell of a lot better boxer than we thought he would be. He’s an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot. He’s given me one of my toughest fights of the last 10 years."