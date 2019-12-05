Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen has been 'living with depression' since age of 12

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has confessed that she has been suffering from depression since her childhood days.
Opening up about her in an exclusive interview to ANI, the 31-year-old author said that she was diagnosed with clinical depression when she was just 12 years old.
In her book -- 'I've Never Been (un)Happier' she has opened up about her struggle of battling with this mental disease.
"I have been living with depression since I was 12 years old and now it's been 20 years with depression. The book is about my journey with depression and my experiences, how I have lived with it, gone through it and how I dealt with it and what I learnt from it."
In reply to a question about depression, she said: "Just like you go to a doctor to treat diabetes, similarly you must go to a doctor to treat mental illness. There is a cure for it. It does not mean that you are crazy."
