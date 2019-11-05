Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen ready with paperback version of book

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt is ready with the paperback version of her book, "I've Never Been (Un)Happier".

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to announce that the paperback version of the book is ready for pre-order.

Sharing a photo of the book's cover, the actress wrote: "The paperback version of my brilliant sisters brilliant book is ready!!! For all those who have suffered from depression, all those who know someone close who's suffered from depression and for those who have no idea what depression is and want to take a closer look into understanding what it means.."

Shaheen launched her book on World Mental Health Day last year. In her book, the author has penned down her tryst with depression which resulted from certain incidents during her childhood.

The book has a foreword by their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.