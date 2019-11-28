Alia Bhatt shares adorable throwback pictures on sister Shaheen's birthday

There’s quite nothing like sisterhood. Where else do you get a best friend like a sister? We don’t need to tell you how much Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt love each other. They are always showering each other with the best of compliments, warmest of wishes and what not? On Shaheen’s 31st birthday today, Alia wrote a long note that drips nothing but pure, unconditional love. She also shared a couple of throwback photos from their childhood. In one of them, the two sisters are seen taking a dip in the sea. In another, they just share a moment of bliss.

“The relationship we share is a language that doesn’t exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybeeee our knees.. So anyway.. Sir.. You’re the sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen cause eventually we all just have to bobble our way through the heavens of sisterhood and I’m glad we’ve had the little nook of heaven with cats and aloo fry and tons of london! Happy birthday sweet carrot I hope we yoddle together for as long as we have arms and leggies :),” part of Alia’s post reads. She also confesses that unlike Shaheen, she is not really a beautiful writer and was struggling to pen this whole birthday note. Read the full note below.