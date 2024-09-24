 Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours'

Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours'

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours' | Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours'

Alia Bhatt made a grand appearance at this year's Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Embracing the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, she wore a stunning saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which featured a 23-foot-long exaggerated train adorned with sapphires and emeralds.

Bhatt recently made an appearance on the first episode of Kapil Sharma's Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, with the team of Jigra, where she shared a shocking revelation about her Met Gala experience.

During one segment, as Kapil showcased funny comments from their Instagram pages, Alia's Met Gala photo came up. Later, Archana Puran Singh asked, "How does one go to the washroom with this kind of dress?" To this, Alia said, "You don't. I didn’t go to the washroom for like six hours.”

Read Also
International Makeup Artist Bubah Gets Emotional After Meeting Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At...
article-image
Read Also
Alia Bhatt Recalls Expecting To Be 'Intimidated' By Jr NTR, Talks About Discussing Baby Names: 'He...
article-image

Further, Karan Johar was asked about his Rs 35 lakh bag, to this, the filmmaker jokingly said, "If I've carried that bag, I don't know why people are so bothered about it. Why are they bothered about the price of my clothes or the bag I carry?"

FPJ Shorts
‘Our Pairing Is Just Like Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaz Patel On His Camaraderie With Nikki Tamboli (Exclusive)
‘Our Pairing Is Just Like Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaz Patel On His Camaraderie With Nikki Tamboli (Exclusive)
Delhi Airport: DIAL Issues Tender For Air Train For Terminal Connectivity
Delhi Airport: DIAL Issues Tender For Air Train For Terminal Connectivity
'Nothing But An Attempt To Wriggle Out Of Responsibilities': Bombay High Court Quashes Complaint Against HDFC Bank
'Nothing But An Attempt To Wriggle Out Of Responsibilities': Bombay High Court Quashes Complaint Against HDFC Bank
Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours'
Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours'

Earlier, in May, Alia shared stunning photos of her Met Gala look on her Instagram. She wrote, "Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain , and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this ‘Garden of Time’."

Take a look:

Read Also
Explaining ADHD & Body Image Issues: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Experience With These...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Our Pairing Is Just Like Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaz Patel...

‘Our Pairing Is Just Like Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaz Patel...

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About, Plot, Cast & Where To...

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About, Plot, Cast & Where To...

Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not...

Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not...

Sonam Kapoor Takes Fashion To New Heights With Exquisite Black Dior Ensemble At Paris Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor Takes Fashion To New Heights With Exquisite Black Dior Ensemble At Paris Fashion Week

Nausheen Ali Sardar Was UNAWARE Of Brother’s Passing Due To ‘No Mobile Policy’ On Sets Of...

Nausheen Ali Sardar Was UNAWARE Of Brother’s Passing Due To ‘No Mobile Policy’ On Sets Of...