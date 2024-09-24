Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours' | Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not Go For 6 Hours'

Alia Bhatt made a grand appearance at this year's Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Embracing the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, she wore a stunning saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which featured a 23-foot-long exaggerated train adorned with sapphires and emeralds.

Bhatt recently made an appearance on the first episode of Kapil Sharma's Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, with the team of Jigra, where she shared a shocking revelation about her Met Gala experience.

During one segment, as Kapil showcased funny comments from their Instagram pages, Alia's Met Gala photo came up. Later, Archana Puran Singh asked, "How does one go to the washroom with this kind of dress?" To this, Alia said, "You don't. I didn’t go to the washroom for like six hours.”

Further, Karan Johar was asked about his Rs 35 lakh bag, to this, the filmmaker jokingly said, "If I've carried that bag, I don't know why people are so bothered about it. Why are they bothered about the price of my clothes or the bag I carry?"

Earlier, in May, Alia shared stunning photos of her Met Gala look on her Instagram. She wrote, "Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain , and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this ‘Garden of Time’."

Take a look: