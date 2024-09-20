 Explaining ADHD & Body Image Issues: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Experience With These Psychological Conditions
Explaining ADHD & Body Image Issues: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Experience With These Psychological Conditions

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she has attention-deficit disorder. Keeping reading to learn more about these psychological conditions.

Aanchal Chaudhary, September 20, 2024
article-image
Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her experience with physical conditions. During an interview with Allure Magazine, the actress revealed that she has attention-deficit disorder (ADD or ADHD) and struggles with body-image issues.

The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' fame claimed that she prefers an easy-to-achieve makeup look over one that requires more than 45 minutes of sitting in a chair. Bhatt added, "On my wedding day, my makeup artist Puneet [B. Saini] was like, 'Alia, this time you need to give me two hours.' I told her, 'You’ve lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I’m not giving you two hours because I want to chill.'"

She further also opened up about her experience with body-image issues. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress stated, "I have struggled with body-image issues since then. No matter how much weight I lost, I always struggled. My friends would say, 'Alia, you need to stop dieting. Just be calm, live a little, and eat some food.' And I used to be like, Once a fat kid, always a fat kid. I used to say that in my head, no matter how much weight I lost."

What is Attention-Deficit Disorder or ADHD?

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person's ability to focus, be still, and control their impulses. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is an ongoing pattern of hyperactivity, impulsivity, and/or inattention that hinders the body's functioning or development.

Representative image | Canva

Symptoms of ADHD include:

Lack of focus

Inability to concentrate on work or pay attention to details

Hyperactivity

Being restless, fidgeting, or moving all the time

Impulsiveness

Acting impulsively, talking over other people, or finding it difficult to wait one's turn

Additional signs and symptoms

Daydreaming, forgetting things, carelessness, incompetence, or difficulty organising or completing tasks

Everything you need to know about Body-Image Issues

Body image issues refer to the way a person perceives their body and emotions. If a person has a positive body image, they feel good about how they look. And, if someone has a negative body image, they might feel unhappy or critical about their appearance.

Many individuals worry about things like their weight, skin, hair or specific body parts. These concerns can affect self-esteem and how someone feels about themselves overall.

There are numerous factors that can impact an individual's body image perception. According to the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), body image is influenced by an array of thoughts, experiences, and generalisations.

