Alia Bhatt Recalls Expecting To Be 'Intimidated' By Jr NTR, Talks About Discussing Baby Names: 'He Prayed For Raha'

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Karan Johar recently united for a power-packed panel discussion dubbed Devara Ka Jigra. During which, the Student Of The Year actor talked about her bond with Jr NTR and shared how she expected to be 'intimidated' by him.

Alia, who shared the screen space with Jr NTR in RRR, said, "I had heard so much about Tarak's stardom and the way he is, so I was naturally expecting to be severely intimidated. I was like, 'Okay, I am going to walk on the sets and forget all my lines; I have been rehearsing for one year. Contrary to what I had imagined, he was not intimidating at all. In fact, he was really helpful. I was very nervous, but he made me comfortable. When I was fumbling or was not sure, he could naturally correct me. What I love about him as an actor is that he is unpredictable. "

Further, the actress recalled discussing baby names with Jr NTR at his residence. She revealed that during Brahmastra's press meet in Hyderabad, he invited her, Ranbir Kapoor, to his house for dinner. "I remember that was the first time that we discussed possible baby names in front of everybody. Ranbir and I were like, 'If it’s a girl, it’ll be this, if it’s a boy, it’ll be this'.' That was the first time we actually discussed possible baby names in front of everyone else," she stated.

Then, Jr NTR added, "I started praying, I wish it was Raha. And finally, there she is."

Jr NTR praised Alia and said that he has always been an admirer of her work. Calling her one of the finest actors, he said they share a 'wonderful' bond today.

"I can’t imagine any other friend in Bombay other than Alia, and of course, after her came Ranbir. So it wasn’t Ranbir and me who were friends but it was me and Alia; it was after her that he followed," the actor concluded.