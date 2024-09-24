 International Makeup Artist Bubah Gets Emotional After Meeting Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Paris Fashion Week 2024 (VIDEO)
Back in September 2024, Alia Bhatt joined Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Alia Bhatt, the global ambassador for L'Oréal, made a grand debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024, walking for the L'Oréal Paris show Walk Your Worth as part of the Women's Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, which took place at the iconic Palais Garnier opera house in Paris.

International makeup artist Bubah Alfian had an emotional moment on meeting Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week. In a video shared on his Instagram, Bubah is seen breaking down in tears as Alia hugged him.In his caption, Bubah mentioned that he has been waiting to meet Alia for a long time.

"Several years ago.. Alia met @pevpearce, Then Pev said "my make up artist really likes you" then they took a photo together... and sent it to my WA with Pev...Then after that I met @harnaazsandhu_03 @missuniverse made a video singing the song Meri Jaan, then screenshot it with Aliaa and posted it on IG... and today I met Alia in Paris... and she chatted with Cinta... previously I also chatted with Enzy and I also told you about Pev.. she's so kind.. thanks a lot @aliaabhatt @claurakiehl @enzystoria ❤️❤️❤️ crying. so touched," he wrote.

The L’Oreal show also featured Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, and Cara Delevigne, among others.

