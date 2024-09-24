Alia Bhatt Marks Paris Fashion Week Debut, Flaunts Curves In Metallic Breastplate

By: Sachin T | September 24, 2024
Actress Alia Bhatt marked her Paris Fashion Week debut on Monday night, and she made sure that the audience stopped and had all eyes on her
Alia, who was recently announced as the new brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, represented the brand as she sashayed down the ramp
She made a stunning appearance wearing a one-of-a-kind metallic breastplate along with wide-legged black pants
The actress kept her hair down went all glam with her makeup and accessories as she made everyone skip a beat
She was seen blowing kisses at the crowd that clapped and cheered for her
On the film front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Jigra
The sibling saga, co-starring Vedang Raina, is set to hit the silver screens on October 11