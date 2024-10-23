 Alia Bhatt Re-Wears Her Wedding Sangeet Lehenga With 180 Textile Patches At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash In Mumbai
Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
article-image

Actress Alia Bhatt promoted sustainable fashion once again as she attended designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night re-wearing her custom-made wedding sangeet lehenga. The actress has time and again preached the importance of sustainability and has been setting examples herself.

Alia was among the first ones to arrive for the star-studded Diwali bash and she was all smiles as she posed for the paps and wished them a happy Diwali. She looked gorgeous in the lehenga, which was designed by Manish himself for the actress' sangeet ceremony before she tied the knot with Ranbir in April 202

The lehenga itself was made with a sustainable approach as it has approximately 180 textiles patches stitched together to make the gorgeous outfit. The blouse is embellished with real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins.

article-image

As she re-wore her outfit, Alia gave it a fresh look by styling it with a different hairstyle and some chunky chandbalis.

This is not the first time that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has recycled her wedding couture. Last year, when the actress received the National Award for Best Actress, she chose to wear her wedding saree, though she styled it differently with classy jewellery and a neat bun.

article-image

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, in the balcony of their Mumbai residence. The couple had one of the most intimate ceremonies of B-Town, and the actress' looks from the pre-wedding festivities had taken the internet by storm later. They are now proud parents to their little girl, Raha, who is an internet sensation in herself.

On the work front, Alia's latest release, Jigra, failed to make a mark at the box office, despite critics and fans lauding her acting chops. She is now busy with the shoot of her next, Alpha, which is the first female-oriented film in the coveted YRF Spy Universe, which also has films like Pathaan, War and the Tiger franchise.

