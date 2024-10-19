Vasan Bala Deactivates X Account After Being Trolled Over Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina's Jigra Box Office Underperformance

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was one of the most-anticipated releases of 2024, directed by Vasan Bala. However, the film underperformed at the box office, struggling to even cross the Rs 25 crore mark after a week in cinemas.

Vasan has also been getting brutally trolled on social media after the poor box office performance of Jigra. The backlash has now prompted him to deactivate his X (Twitter) account. According to a Reddit post on BollyBlindsNGossips, Bala was subjected to abusive comments from netizens, which made him shut off his X account.

Vasan recently reacted to Jigra's box office collection and told the Hollywood Reporter India’s interview that the film's failure was a 'surprise' to him. He said, "The surprise was the failure because you obviously don’t set out to fail. Also, this was not a very stubborn, I-will-only-deliver-it-this-way kind of film. I thought it was a pretty accessible, straight-arrow film, and the emotions were universal."

Furthermore, when he was asked if he felt he had let down Karan Johar (producer of Jigra) and Alia, he admitted, "I do feel it. I feel it majorly. I mean, they are supremely supportive, and there is no ounce of letting me feel like this. It is something that I have to grapple with."

It is also said that Jigra is the copy of Divya Khossla's Savi, which was released in May 2024. In response, Vasan said, "Savi, came out when we were editing the film. It is already out there. Everyone can watch it and make up their minds. I don’t really want to bring down anyone or add more fuel. With the false bookings, that, I think, is a distribution question. I don’t think it is that murky at all, but anyone who can investigate and bring out anything is more than welcome."