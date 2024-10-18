 Vasan Bala REACTS To Divya Khossla's Claims Of Jigra Being Savi's 'Copy': 'Don’t Want To Bring Down Anyone'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVasan Bala REACTS To Divya Khossla's Claims Of Jigra Being Savi's 'Copy': 'Don’t Want To Bring Down Anyone'

Vasan Bala REACTS To Divya Khossla's Claims Of Jigra Being Savi's 'Copy': 'Don’t Want To Bring Down Anyone'

Vasan also clarified claims made by Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam who called out the Jigra casting team and accused them of unprofessional behaviour and discrimination against actors from Northeast India.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

Alia Bhatt's Jigra has been in news ever since its release, as the film is surrounded by controversies over box office manipulation and plagiarism claims by Divya Khossla. Now, director Vasan Bala has reacted to the same and clarified that the allegations are not true.

During an interview with Hollywood Reporter, he addressed Divya's claim of Jigra being a copy of her film 'Savi', and said, “Savi came out when we were editing Jigra. It is already out there. Everyone can watch it and make up their minds. I don’t really want to bring down anyone or add more fuel. With the false bookings, that, I think, is a distribution question. I don’t think it is that murky at all, but anyone who can investigate and bring out anything is more than welcome.”

Read Also
Manipuri Actor Bijou Thaangjam Reveals He Was Asked To Play 'Dumb Nepali Housekeeper' In Alia...
article-image

Not just that, but Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam also called out the Jigra casting team and accused them of unprofessional behaviour and discrimination towards actors from Northeast India.

To that, Vasan clarified, “I don't remember seeing his face or audition. He was never told that he was shortlisted. I think they checked his availability. It is normal procedure to call and ask for availability. He probably assumed he got the part. But I am sure there is always a better way of dealing with things. If he has felt bad, then I apologise because these things happen."

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Govt May Introduce 1-2% Transaction Fee On Zomato, Swiggy, And Others To Fund Gig Worker Welfare: Report
Karnataka Govt May Introduce 1-2% Transaction Fee On Zomato, Swiggy, And Others To Fund Gig Worker Welfare: Report
'Bowl of Growth': Initiative To Combat Malnutrition And Support Nutritional Needs Of 4,000 Pre-School And School Children In Mumbai
'Bowl of Growth': Initiative To Combat Malnutrition And Support Nutritional Needs Of 4,000 Pre-School And School Children In Mumbai
Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning & Moderate Rainfall For City & MMR Regions In Next 3-4 Hours
Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning & Moderate Rainfall For City & MMR Regions In Next 3-4 Hours
Vasan Bala REACTS To Divya Khossla's Claims Of Jigra Being Savi's 'Copy': 'Don’t Want To Bring Down Anyone'
Vasan Bala REACTS To Divya Khossla's Claims Of Jigra Being Savi's 'Copy': 'Don’t Want To Bring Down Anyone'

Earlier, Divya Khossla had accused Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar of inflating Jigra’s box office numbers.

Read Also
Divya Khosla Drops Bhushan Kumar's Surname On Social Media, Netizens Ask 'Are They Getting...
article-image

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala, who also co-wrote it with Debashish Irengbam. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film was released in theatres on October 11.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Liam Payne Death: Singer Died Of Trauma & Hemorrhage, Confirms Autopsy

Liam Payne Death: Singer Died Of Trauma & Hemorrhage, Confirms Autopsy

Ananya Panday Is 'Happier Than Ever' As She Enjoys Tanzania's Wildlife

Ananya Panday Is 'Happier Than Ever' As She Enjoys Tanzania's Wildlife

Vasan Bala REACTS To Divya Khossla's Claims Of Jigra Being Savi's 'Copy': 'Don’t Want To Bring...

Vasan Bala REACTS To Divya Khossla's Claims Of Jigra Being Savi's 'Copy': 'Don’t Want To Bring...

Fukrey Fame Manjot Singh Regrets Losing Negative Role In Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore: 'Felt...

Fukrey Fame Manjot Singh Regrets Losing Negative Role In Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore: 'Felt...

Manipuri Actor Bijou Thaangjam Reveals He Was Asked To Play 'Dumb Nepali Housekeeper' In Alia...

Manipuri Actor Bijou Thaangjam Reveals He Was Asked To Play 'Dumb Nepali Housekeeper' In Alia...