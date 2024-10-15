'Get A Life': Manipuri Actor Bijou Thaangjam SLAMS Alia Bhatt Fans For Racially Abusing Him After Accusing Jigra Makers Of Discrimination

Manipur-based actor Bijou Thaangjam took to his social media recently to share how he was subjected to discrimination by the makers of Jigra because he was from Northeast. And in another post on Tuesday, he has now accused fans of Alia Bhatt of racially abusing him after he shared his ordeal online.

Thaangjam penned a note on his X handle on Tuesday claiming how he was being racially abused by Alia Bhatt's 'fans and fanatics'. "The irony is truly remarkable. I speak up about discrimination, and suddenly I'm met with a flood of racist and discriminatory remarks. Bravo, well done. It's almost like your pea-sized brain can't grasp the concept of equality. But hey, some things never change, right? No wonder people from the Northeast are treated so poorly by some in mainland India. I'm as much, if not more, Indian than you'll ever be, but sure, keep living in that bubble," he wrote.

He went on to say, "As an artist and actor, I have utmost respect and gratitude for my fellow creatives. What I criticized was the flawed system, the hierarchy, and the terrible management. But to all the die-hard Alia Bhatt fans, bhakts and fanatics, please do me a favour, get a life. Your racist and derogatory comments only prove how little you are as a person."

"A big thank you to those who've shown love and support - let's not forget that we're Indian, and it's diversity we should be celebrating. Jai Hind," he added.

Alia Bhatt and the makers of Jigra are yet to react to his accusations.

On Sunday, Thaangjam had shared how he was locked to play a role in Alia Bhatt's recently-released film Jigra, but despite asking him to keep an entire month free, he never got a call from the makers.

"Throughout the month, I was left in the dark, communicating with the casting team but receiving no real updates on when I'd actually be needed. Meanwhile, I'd lost out on other projects because I was sitting around, waiting for them to give me the go-ahead. But of course, that never came," he stated.

"For actors like me from the Northeast, it felt particularly dismissive, almost discriminatory. My time was wasted, and I missed out on other opportunities just because they expected I'd be available at a moment's notice," he shared.

Meanwhile, Jigra has failed to make a mark at the box office despite the team of the film going all out with the promotions and hype. The film, which stars Vedang Raina alongside Alia Bhatt, has managed to mint only Rs 18 crore so far, despite having a Dussehra release.