National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Receive Best Actress Award; Allu Arjun Bags Best Actor (WATCH)

The 69th National Film Awards were held on October 17 at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. While the names of the winners were announced in August 2023, they received the prestigious award by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. Pictures and videos from the ceremony have gone viral and fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the celebs.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who shared the award for Best Actress for their films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively, looked stunning in sarees.

Alia wore her ivory wedding saree and was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, was seen with her parents at the award ceremony.

Allu Arjun, who bagged the Best Actor award for his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise, accepted his award from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi. He was accompanied by his wife, Sneha Reddy.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor award for Mimi. RRR director SS Rajamouli won six National Film Awards at the event. R. Madhavan also received the award for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It won in the Best Feature Film category.

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. She got emotional as she arrived on stage to receive the award.

Pallavi Joshi, who arrived with her director-husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, received the Best Supporting Actress Award for The Kashmir Files.

Shreya Ghoshal also received the award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Mayava Chayava from the 2022 film Iravin Nizhal at the National Film Awards 2023. Filmmaker Karan Johar's production Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, bagged the Special Jury Award.

