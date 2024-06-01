Alaya F On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Failure: 'Film Made Money, Not As Much As It Should Have'

Alaya F | Instagram

Actress Alaya F is overjoyed with the reception to her current film, Srikanth, which stars Rajkummar Rao. However, before this, she had her first big-budget film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which has a multi starrer starcast Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar in it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya revealed that she had unique experience because of her polarisied character in the film. She said, “I got a lot out of the film. My character is one of those that are pretty polarising. It was one of those things where you either think she’s incredibly endearing or you think she’s incredibly annoying. There’s no in between."

Alaya On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

Alaya further expressed that she received extreme reactions from the audience, and will continue to explore such roles in cinema. The actress played the role of an IT Specialist Dr. Parminder Bawa aka Pam.

She also opened up about why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, didn't work at the box office, and said, “I still managed to reach quite a large audience. The film still made money, just not as much as it should have, considering its budget and all of that involved. But a lot of people still saw it, compared to a lot of the other films I’ve done. They have not been on as humongous a scale.”

The science fiction action thriller film story revolves around elite soldiers team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman who wants to destroy India. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Since then she impressed fans with her performances in films such as Freddy, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, U-Turn, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The beauty is riding high on the success of her recently release film Srikanth, with Rajkummar Rao.