 Akshay Kumar To Make Tollywood Debut With Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa: Report
Akshay Kumar will be seen next in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, is reportedly all set to make his Tollywood debut with Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa.

The news is yet to be confirmed by the actor, however, industry tracker Ramesh Bala announced on X and wrote, “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..”

Check out the tweet:

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and it is said to be based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Hindu god Shiva. The film was produced by Mohan Babu through AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. 

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda and among others.

On the work front, Akshay has the official remake of Soorarai Pottru, titled Sarfira. He also has Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, his Marathi debut, Hera Pheri sequel, Singham Again, Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle and Shankara, among others.

