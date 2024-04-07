'Pela Hai Matlab Kya?': Akshay Kumar TROLLS Ranveer Allahbadia On His Own Show, Fans Say 'Don't Mess With Him'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, and the two were recently seen interacting with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, which resulted into some hilarious videos. In one of the segments, Akshay was seen trolling Ranveer on his own show, and fans could not help but laud the actor's wit.

The clip has now gone viral on the internet in which Ranveer can be seen asking Akshay, "Kabhi kisi ko pela hai aapne?" (Have you ever thrashed someone?). But instead of giving him an answer, the actor went on to troll him back, saying, "Pela hai matlab kya hota hai? Do matlab hote hai pelne ke beta..."

"kabhi kisi ko pela hai aapne" 😭 pic.twitter.com/zywWhuNu4R — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 6, 2024

Tiger, who was seen sitting next to Akshay, struggled to control his laughter, while Ranveer was left dumbfounded by his response. Netizens too had a ball lauding Akshay's quick response and were reminded of his character Sunny from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

"Ranveer is messing with the wrong guy, Akshay Comic timing is still unmatchable," a netizen wrote, while another stated, "This cringe ranveer allahabadi thought he can joke around #AkshayKumar the way he does with other guys. Got owned". "Akshay in ‘Sunny’ of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi mood," a fan stated.

This cringe ranveer allahabadi thought he can joke around #AkshayKumar the way he does with other guys. Got owned pic.twitter.com/GKBlSIazY3 — 𝙍𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙤 (@iromeostark) April 6, 2024

Ranveer vro you messing up with the wrong guy...he is Akshay Kumar, wo shi mei tumko pel kr chale jaayenge 😂🤣@akshaykumar ❤️🐐 https://t.co/ZMdsTxKyiz — 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐀 𝐁𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐘𝐀⁴⁵🇮🇳 (@RO_maniac_020) April 7, 2024

During the podcast, Akshay was also seen trolling Ranveer for questioning celebs about black magic, life after death, and other bizarre topics.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks Akshay's return to the silver screens after six months, his last release being Mission Raniganj in October last year.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot at some exotic locations on a massive budget and besides Akshay and Tiger, it also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is set to hit the silver screens on April 10.