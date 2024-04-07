'Had Blade Between Their Nails': Akshay Kumar Reveals A Fan Once Slit His Hand In Crowd

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recalled one of his most bizarre fan encounters on a show recently and stated that a person in the crowd slit his hand with a blade under the guise of shaking hands with him during a meet and greet. He added that fans do such things out of "madness".

During his chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Akshay was asked about the most weird fan encounter of his life, and that is when he narrated the incident. "Once, I was shaking hands with a lot of people, and suddenly I saw my hand was bleeding. Then I realised that one of those fans had a blade stuck between their nails. So when I was shaking hands with everyone, they used the opportunity and slit my palm," he shared.

The 56-year-old actor went on to say, "It is in madness that they do it. I don't know what triggers them to do that."

During the podcast, Akshay was also seen trolling host Ranveer Allahbadia multiple times as the latter asked him about believing in black magic and using cuss words.

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will see him sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff for the first time. The film is scheduled for an Eid release and it is set to hit the silver screens on April 10.

Besides Akshay and Tiger, the film also stars Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chillar in key roles.