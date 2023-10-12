Akshay Kumar Recalls Living In Mumbai's Sion On ₹100 Rent: 'Would Skip Meal To Watch Movies'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the richest actors today but he has often spoken about his humble beginnings. Recently, hhe reminisced about the time when he, along with his family, lived in a small house in Mumbai, and they had to skip a meal if they wished to watch a film in a theatre.

Akshay's first home was Delhi's Chandni Chowk, where, he revealed that he shared a house with 24 people. "We were 24 people living in the same house. We all would sleep in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over each other to get out," he recalled.

The actor went on to say that later, when they moved to Mumbai, they lived in a house in Sion Koliwada locality, and paid a rent of just Rs 100 for it.

He, however, added that there was not a single day back then when they would not smile and laugh. "Now, that we have money, sometimes we feel a bit sad but at that time, there was nothing to be sad about," he stated.

Akshay shared that they would eat simple food like dal chawal, aloo gobhi, bhindi, and still be happy and content.

He added that they would watch a film every Saturday in theatres. "We would miss our meal in the morning to save money for the ticket," he shared.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

On the work front, Akshay recently played the role of real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill in the film Mission Raniganj. Though the film failed to mint money at the box office, the actor has tagged it as his best film till date.

Akshay will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan opposite Tiger Shroff. Besides, he also has Hera Pheri 3, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, among other projects in the pipeline.