Akshay Kumar Says No One Has Dared To Make Film On Masturbation, Sex Education In India Or Hollywood

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar might not be earning big monies at the box office for a while now, but he seems to be happy with the kind of films he has been making of late. The actor recently stated that his much-talked-about film OMG 2 was special to him as with that, he was "giving back to the society".

Akshay went on to state that the film was actually made for children and teenagers, but they were restricted from watching it in theatres because of Censor Board's Adults Only certificate.

Akshay also questioned if anyone in India or Hollywood ever dared to make a film on sex education.

'OMG 2 based on real-life incident': Akshay Kumar

In a recent conversation, Akshay shared that OMG 2 is based on a real-life incident wherein a teen was called masturbating in school and was expelled for the same.

He stated that whenever he makes a film with a social message, he does it without any financial goals and only to contribute to the society. He went on to say that he easily makes light-hearted films and earns high returns, but then he does films like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, OMG 2, and others to spread awareness.

"It’s not about money. I know the business isn’t even that much but it’s not about the business," he said.

'Nothing adult in OMG 2': Akshay Kumar

Akshay went on to ask, "Has anyone dared to make a film about masturbation and sex education? You tell me if anyone has made any film on this, either here or in Hollywood."

He rued that OMG 2 was a film which was made for children, but due to the Censor Board's certificate, it could not be screened for those under the age of 18. "Unfortunately, it cannot be shown because it was given an adult film certificate and there is nothing adult in it," he said.

He added that with the film now releasing on OTT, he hopes people consume it and take the message that it tried to send out. He also mentioned that he could have released the uncensored version of the film on OTT, but did not do it in a bid to respect the Censor Board.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)