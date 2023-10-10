‘What A Liar’: Akshay Kumar TROLLED For Calling India ‘Land Of Modi’ (WATCH) |

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was granted Indian Citizenship on Independence Day this year, recalled the time he was holding an Indian passport at the immigration office abroad and was told “Oh you come from the land of Modi” referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Akshay asserted that people look at Indians with a lot of respect overseas. Watch the video below.

However, as the clip went viral, a section of netizens mocked and trolled Akshay for his remark. One user wrote, “The guy's totally lost it now. He's gone into the deep rabbit hole of sycophancy instead of cheering from the periphery. Nothing good comes from this.”

“True. Last time when I was standing with Indian Passport, was mobbed by people from other nations including immigration officers who wanted to know how to move to India. Told them too many people wanting to come to India, long screening, better enter from Bangladesh or Nepal,” added another.

Here are some more reactions.

Akshay Kumar, who had previously encountered criticism regarding his Canadian citizenship, caught everyone by surprise on Independence Day when he officially declared himself an Indian citizen once more. In the early stages of his career, Akshay relocated to Canada as his films were not gaining traction in India. At one press event, he disclosed that a friend of his resided in Canada and suggested that he should consider moving there if he wasn't finding success in India. Taking the advice, Akshay went ahead and applied for Canadian citizenship. Nevertheless, as he started achieving professional success once more, he made the decision to remain in India.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay was last seen in the film Mission Raniganj which was released on October 6. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty. Akshay will also be seen in SkyForce.

