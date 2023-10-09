Akshay Kumar Receives Flak For New Vimal Ad A Year After Apologising For Endorsing The Brand

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once again faced the wrath of netizens after he was seen endorsing an elaichi brand in a new advertisement which was aired during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 cricket match on Sunday.

Netizens were upset that despite apologising for endorsing the brand last year, the actor is once again featuring in advertisements for the product.

The advertisement also features Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, and last year, post severe backlash, Akshay had decided to step down from the endorsement.

Akshay Kumar receives flak

On Sunday, while the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match was aired, a new advertisement for the brand, starring Akshay, Ajay and SRK was played multiple times, and it did not go down well with netizens.

Several users took to their social media handles to call Akshay "hypocrite" for featuring in the ad despite promising to not endorse the brand any further.

"#AkshayKumar stepped back as Vimal ambassador after getting backlash from neutrals.. now again doing vimal ads!! paiso ke liye kuch bhi kar skta hai ye banda," a user tweeted.

However, the advertisement was seemingly shot before the actor had announced the decision to pull out of the brand endorsement, and as per the contract, the ads can still be aired on screen.

When Akshay Kumar apologised for endorsing the elaichi brand

While Ajay Devgn had been the face of the elaichi brand for several years, in 2021, he was joined by SRK and Akshay.

However, the trio received severe backlash for promoting a brand which also manufactures gutkha and other tobacco-laden products.

Post the backlash, Akshay had clarified that he was only endorsing the elaichi by the brand, and promised to respect the sentiments of his fans and back out from further associations with the brand.

"I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause," he had tweeted.

He had, however, added, "The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices."