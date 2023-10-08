Mission Raniganj Star Akshay Kumar On Playing Real-Life Heroes: 'Things May Change With Such Films'

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj: the Great Bharat Rescue is out in theatres now. However, the film that is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai may have received critical acclaim but the film has opened to a lukewarm response. The actor held a group conversation on the day of the release where The Free Press Journal was also invited. Akshay speaks on his latest release and more.

How did you prepare for the film?

I feel, the writer and director should come prepared before embarking onto the sets. When we came to know about this unsung hero Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, we met him and we tried to incorporate the mannerisms and other important aspects that were part of his characteristics. I just follow my director. In Mission Raniganj too, a few nuances I kept adding on. My director guided me very well. The Gill family has watched the film and has liked it.

Do you fee that the real stories do reach more audiences?

The real stories have a very niche audience. It's not a big commercial cinema, it has its own reach. I just hope and wish a lot of people will watch it. Rustom, Baby, Mission Mangal were from the same league.

Why do you issue based stories?

I feel nice to play stories based on good issues that relate with the audiences. Someone told me after watching Mission Mangal, her daughter got an idea of pursuing science. I remember, during our times, we would look at professions like, being a doctor or an Engineer. Nobody wanted to pursue the profession of a scientist. Doing such films I feel things may change.

Go on…

After doing Padman, a lot has changed on par with the acceptance of women being in that particular period. Earlier, they were kept outside the house in a corner. If have the power to make things that may bring changes in the society so I like to do issue based films also.

What attracted you to choosing this character in the film?

Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who was aware of the fact that about 67 miners have been stuck in the mines, but his mind set was so emotionally ignited that he wanted to go down. I feel there are a few individuals who would help others irrespective of bothering about their own life. He sent every miner before him being the last person to come up. This mind set of achchayi and sachchyai wali baat attracted me. I feels suffocated thinking about these miners being in the mine for 48 hours.

Do you agree that Mission Raniganj should be tax free?

It's the producer’s take, he has to take a call, the actor doesn’t have to decide. It’s the state government who can also decide. My last film OMG2 is an educational film about sex education, it’s a very important film for society so the state government needs to take a stand and decide.

