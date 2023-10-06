 Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional After Fan Tells Him ‘We Cry When We See You’ At An Event (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar Gets Emotional After Fan Tells Him ‘We Cry When We See You’ At An Event (WATCH)

Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional After Fan Tells Him ‘We Cry When We See You’ At An Event (WATCH)

Akshay Kumar received an outpouring of praise and admiration from his enthusiastic supporters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional After Fan Tells Him ‘We Cry When We See You’ At An Event (WATCH) |

Akshay Kumar has consistently maintained a special bond with his fans throughout his career. Whether through interactions on social media or in-person meetings, the actor has always been the recipient of immense love and appreciation from his dedicated fan base. Recently, during a fan interaction event for one of his films, Akshay Kumar received an outpouring of praise and admiration from his enthusiastic supporters.

Read Also
Mission Raniganj Review: Despite Poor VFX, Akshay Kumar, Tinu Desai Rescue This Biopic
article-image

A fan told him how his contribution to Indian cinema has been phenomenal and that's what makes him the great person that he is. Listening to the fan, Akshay felt humbled as well as emotional when the fan told him how he had taught him discipline.

The overwhelmed fan said, "Whatever you have given to India, we have the glory to be born in a time when we can witness you, Akshay. I have seen you since the time of Mr. Bond and I don't know what kind of affection I have for you there is always tears rolling down when I see you. Your contribution is massive more than anyone else can do because you have taught us discipline. We cry when we see you." 

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra Has Only 10 Minute Role In Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: Report
article-image

Akshay's film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released in theatres today. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. It is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. 

On the work front, Akshay has Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Singham Again coming up.

Read Also
Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj Receives Standing Ovation From CBFC Members
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Django Unchained Star Keith Jefferson Passes Away At 53 From Cancer

Django Unchained Star Keith Jefferson Passes Away At 53 From Cancer

Video: Wamiqa Gabbi's Steamy Sex Scene With Ali Fazal In Khufiya Goes Viral

Video: Wamiqa Gabbi's Steamy Sex Scene With Ali Fazal In Khufiya Goes Viral

'The Exorcist: Believer' Review- Uninspiring, Predictable, And A Soul-Less Cash Grab

'The Exorcist: Believer' Review- Uninspiring, Predictable, And A Soul-Less Cash Grab

Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush-Nithya Menen 2022 Hit To Now Stream On Amazon Prime Video, Fans Are...

Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush-Nithya Menen 2022 Hit To Now Stream On Amazon Prime Video, Fans Are...

'The Archies' Gang Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda To Feature On Koffee With Karan 8?

'The Archies' Gang Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda To Feature On Koffee With Karan 8?