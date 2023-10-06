Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional After Fan Tells Him ‘We Cry When We See You’ At An Event (WATCH) |

Akshay Kumar has consistently maintained a special bond with his fans throughout his career. Whether through interactions on social media or in-person meetings, the actor has always been the recipient of immense love and appreciation from his dedicated fan base. Recently, during a fan interaction event for one of his films, Akshay Kumar received an outpouring of praise and admiration from his enthusiastic supporters.

A fan told him how his contribution to Indian cinema has been phenomenal and that's what makes him the great person that he is. Listening to the fan, Akshay felt humbled as well as emotional when the fan told him how he had taught him discipline.

The overwhelmed fan said, "Whatever you have given to India, we have the glory to be born in a time when we can witness you, Akshay. I have seen you since the time of Mr. Bond and I don't know what kind of affection I have for you there is always tears rolling down when I see you. Your contribution is massive more than anyone else can do because you have taught us discipline. We cry when we see you."

Akshay's film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released in theatres today. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. It is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.

On the work front, Akshay has Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Singham Again coming up.