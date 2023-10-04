Parineeti Chopra Has Only 10 Minute Role In Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: Report

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying the time of her life after she got married to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The actress wrapped up her professional commitments before the wedding and at present, she is in Delhi with husband Raghav and his family.

Parineeti has another reason to celebrate as her film, Mission Raniganj, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 6.

However, if reports are to be believed, the actress is not a part of the entire film, but instead, she only has a "special appearance" in it.

Parineeti Chopra's cameo in Mission Raniganj

The trailer of Mission Raniganj was released a few days ago, and in it, there are a couple of scenes featuring the actress. She will be seen playing Akshay's wife in the film.

The film also has a romantic track starring the two, titled Keemti, and was dropped by the makers recently.

However, according to reports, Parineeti has a screen time of only 10 minutes in Mission Raniganj. Since the film is based on a bunch of miners stuck in a mine in need to be rescued as soon as possible, the makers decided to stick to the principal track to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

However, Parineeti's role too is reportedly crucial to the film's narrative, and thus, the actress readily agreed to come on board.

Earlier too, Parineeti and Akshay had played love interests in the film, Kesari.

About Mission Raniganj

Meanwhile, Mission Raniganj is all set to hit the silver screens on October 6, 2023.

The film is based on the real-life incident from 1999 when 65 miners were trapped in a coal mine in West Bengal's Raniganj. They were heroically rescued by late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, and Akshay will be seen stepping into his shoes in the film.

Mission Raniganj has been directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who had also helmed Akshay's Rustom in 2016.