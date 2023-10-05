 Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj Receives Standing Ovation From CBFC Members
The Board members called Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj an 'emotionally moving yet inspiring film'

Updated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is all set to hit the big screens on October 6. Ahead of its release, it has been reported that the film has received a standing ovation from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Recently, the film was sent to the CBFC Board, where the panel granted U\A rating with a run-time of 2 hours and 18 minutes. Following the screening of the film, the CBFC panel was moved by the larger-than-life story of the film.

The Board members, who watched the film, are all praises for the Akshay Kumar-starrer, and they have called it an 'emotionally moving yet inspiring film'.

Mission Raniganj promises to be a cinematic experience for the viewers and will take them into the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay Kumar, who is also making his big screen appearance for the last time in 2023 with this film.

The film is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and its music is by Jjust Music.

