Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty react to 'Sooryavanshi' fallout news with hilarious video

Earlier it was reported that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have had a major fallout over Sooryavanshi while Karan Johar became the mediator to resolve the issue. However, it seems it was just an intentionally made rumor as the film team including Akshay, Rohit and Katrina mocked the news with a hilarious video.
Post the fallout story going live, the cast of Sooryavanshi, Akshay, Katrina and director Rohit decided to respond with a hilarious video. While watching the video has certainly left us in splits, for those of you who still haven’t seen in, here’s a look at the video:
The sources had earlier reported and said “Akshay is a cool, hassle-free guy and a thorough professional. He never interferes in any decision that his director or producer makes but he was upset when Rohit decided to prepone Sooryavanshi without even informing him. Apparently, the filmmaker had made this decision talking to Salman Khan directly. A hurt Akshay kept quiet but when script issues spiraled out of control, he could no longer keep quiet as his dates were being jostled around."
The also added "He is very organized and his dates are chalked out months in advance. With re-shooting of Sooryavanshi happening, his dates were getting messed up with his other projects. Apparently, Akshay is also unhappy with the re-shoot of some major scenes in the movie.”
