Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have a major fallout over 'Sooryavanshi', will not promote the film together

The source adds that while creative differences have opened up between Rohit and Akshay, the main reason for their cold war goes way back – when the filmmaker had preponed the release date of Sooryavanshi to March 27, 2020, something which Akshay had apparently not been consulted over. “Akshay is a cool, hassle-free guy and a thorough professional. He never interferes in any decision that his director or producer makes but he was upset when Rohit decided to prepone Sooryavanshi without even informing him. Apparently, the filmmaker had made this decision talking to Salman Khan directly. A hurt Akshay kept quiet but when script issues spiralled out of control, he could no longer keep quiet as his dates were being jostled around. He is very organised and his dates are chalked out months in advance. With re-shooting of Sooryavanshi happening, his dates were getting messed up with his other projects. Apparently, Akshay is also unhappy with the re-shoot of some major scenes in the movie.”

A major fallout because of the rumoured rift between the filmmaker and the superstar, the trade source says, is a change of the promotional strategy. “Rohit and Akshay will not promote the film together. At the most they may come together for the promo launch only. But interviews and promotions they won’t be doing together. Apparently, relations have soured so much between them that one day, Karan Johar had to be called on the sets to intervene and sort things out. He is playing the mediator to make sure that the project gets completed on time.”

During the shoot of Dilwale, similar rumours of a rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty had surfaced, leading to speculations that the two wouldn’t work together again. Recently, there was talk that Hrithik Roshan had left Farah Khan and Rohit’s next movie and the two filmmakers had approached Akshay for it. The trade source sums it up, “As of now, the way things are between them, it’s almost impossible that they will work together again.”