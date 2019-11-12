Akshay Kumar ends his war with Ajay Devgn, shares 'Tanhaji' poster

Eventually it was said that two actors were not on good terms but it seems Ajay’s good friend director Rohit Shetty not only managed to resolve the situation but has got them together to do his next film Sooryavanshi for which Akshay is currently shooting. Now Akshay has decided to extend his friendship further and has released the poster of Ajay’s upcoming historic film Tanhaji.

He captioned it as, "We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength. And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck. Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn"