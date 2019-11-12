Akshay Kumar ends his war with Ajay Devgn, shares 'Tanhaji' poster

Not so long ago things were not too great between Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, apparently because of the film on the famous battle of Saragrahi. Akshay made his film Kesari on this topic and that time Ajay too wanted to make a film on the same topic.
In fact, according to reports, that was the reason why Salman Khan chose not to produce Akshay’s film. But eventually Kesari was made and Ajay abandoned the idea of making his film on this battle.
Eventually it was said that two actors were not on good terms but it seems Ajay’s good friend director Rohit Shetty not only managed to resolve the situation but has got them together to do his next film Sooryavanshi for which Akshay is currently shooting. Now Akshay has decided to extend his friendship further and has released the poster of Ajay’s upcoming historic film Tanhaji.
He captioned it as, "We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength. And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck. Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn"
Tanhaji is being made under Ajay’s banner and it is a special film for the actor as it is his 100th film. It has Ajay playing Tanaji Malusare and also has Saif Ali Khan essaying the negative role of Uday Bhan, it features Kajol, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, and many others and is slated to release on January 10 next year.
