100 Films in 30 Years: SRK, Kajol congratulate Ajay Devgn as he hits a century with ' Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior'

Ajay Devgn has completed three decades in the industry. With several blockbusters and multiple genres, the actor has been one of the most successful stars this industry has seen. And now, the actor has all the reasons to celebrate as he has completed his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Here’s a special image of Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji, a collage made out of all the 100 films he has been a part of. A special video was made with some of the iconic moments of his journey in films leading upto his first release of 2020.
Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share the collage of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and congratulate him on his 100th film. “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji.,” he wrote.
Kajol too shared the collage and wrote, “30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy th film birthday @ajaydevgn.”
In the film, Kajol will be essaying the role of Lakshmi Bai. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Jagapati Babu, Ajinkya Deo, Pankaj Tripathi and Abdul Quadir Amin. The epic battle will be released in 3D on 10th January 2020. Ajay Devgn starrer, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and is directed by Om Raut.
