Ajay Devgn's football film 'Maidaan' to release on this date

Last month, the 'Singham' actor wrapped up the second shooting schedule of the film in Mumbai and was expected to move to Kolkata for the next flick. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Gajraj Rao.

Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta are the producers.

Some time back, Ajay had shared the poster of the film which shows a huge football in the shape of a globe and the 'The Golden Era of Indian Football', described from 1952-1962, is written on it.

The poster also gives a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in it.

Ajay who was last seen in 'De De Pyaar De' will feature next in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombings from Pakistan. He will also be seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.