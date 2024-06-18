'Aisi Shakal Ke Saath...': Ratna Pathak Shah's Parents Were Worried About Marriage With Naseeruddin Shah Due To His Looks

Ratna Pathak Shah has always been vocal about her thoughts and views. Recently, in an interview with The Lallantop, the legendary performer opened up about her marriage to Naseeruddin Shah. She mentioned that her parents were concerned about it as Shah had been married and was also an actor.

Here's What Ratna's Parents Said

When she was asked about the challenges she had faced while convincing her parents to get married to Naseeruddin, she said, “Baba and Maa thodi der pareshan rahe ki ye kya hone wala hai yaha (My father and mother were worried for a while as they thought what was going to happen). Not so much because he was a Muslim or older than me but because he was married earlier and he had a daughter. So, this was the problem, and on top of it, he was an actor. Aur aisi shakal ke saath (And that too with such a face)! Back then, Naseer would get to hear this a lot: how can a guy with a face like that become an actor, including from his family? Even if you are a wonderful actor, survival as an actor is always a tricky proposition. No one can give you a guarantee; it is a tough life.”

She also added, "My parents were worried about how we would live. My father died early, but my mother and Naseer were cordial and gradually grew close. So that wasn't an issue at all. It was amazing that Naseer's family embraced me so enthusiastically and totally.

Ratna Pathak Shah tied the knot with Naseeruddin in 1982. The duo has two sons, Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah.

On the work front, Ratna was last seen in Dhak Dhak as Manpreet Kaur Sethi, aka Mahi. It starred Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

The road adventure drama film was written and directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions and Viacom18 Studios.