Ratna Pathak Shah On Being Unemployed For A Year: 'Maybe I Didn't Get Work Because I'm Not On Instagram'

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who recently attended the screening of of the restored version of Shyam Benegal's Manthan at Cannes 2024, opened up about being unemployed for a year. The actress said that in today's time, there is too much emphasis on actors' looks and not their craft. Ratna also believes that actors get work on the basis of their fan following on social media.

In an interview with Brut India, Ratna said she feels she didn't get work for a year because she is not on Instagram.

Ratna Pathak Shah on being 'unemployed' for a year

"I don't know how to blame actors for that. Because these are the things that are asked. This is what the world focuses on. You get work based on how many Instagram followers you have. This is what I have heard. No one has asked me because I am not on Instagram. Maybe I didn't get work because of that. That's also possible. I have been completely unemployed for a whole year now. These are the kind of things that do seem to matter a lot," the actress said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Dhak Dhak which also starred Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. It released in October 2023. She recently reunited with her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai co-star, actress Rupali Ganguly, for an advertisement.

Ratna is known for her unfiltered opinions on various issues. She never shies away from speaking her mind in interviews.

Ratna Pathak Shah at Cannes

The actress attended the prestigious film festival with her husband, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, and actor Prateik Babbar.

Ratna opted for her own sari which she paired with a jacket and blouse. She accessorried her look with a statement neckpiece along with earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. The actress kept her short salt pepper hair loose completed her simple look with a handbag.