Aishwarya Rai Cheers For Abhishek Bachchan's Kabaddi Team Amid Divorce Rumours; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted cheering for her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, at the Pro Kabaddi League in Mumbai on Saturday (January 7). Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya-Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya were also spotted in a video which has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shows an excited Bachchan family cheering for the team. They are also seen wearing blue jerseys of Jaipur Pink Panthers. All of them looked elated as the team took the lead during the game.

"@SrBachchan, @juniorbachchan & #AishwaryaRaiBachchan were all in attendance to watch the #JaipurPinkPanthers win their 1st game of the Mumbai leg," the caption of the post shared by Star Sports India read.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, a user commented, "Kon bol rha tha divorce ho rha h?" Amother user wrote, "All is well between them."

There has been a constant buzz doing the rounds on social media platforms that Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage is in trouble and the duo are heading for a divorce. Last month, the actors arrived at their daughter's school annual function in separate cars, adding fuel to the separation rumours.

According to several media reports, Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan home in Mumbai and a source informed Times Now, "It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now, matters have come to a head."

However, the couple has remained tight-lipped and has not reacted to the rumours yet.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007 at Amitabh Bachchan's residence Prateeksha in Juhu, Mumbai. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya in 2011.