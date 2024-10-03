 Ahan Shetty Joins Border 2, Promises To Honour Father Suniel Shetty's Legacy: 'My Journey Started 29 Years Ago...'
Ahan Shetty will star opposite Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Ahan Shetty Joins Border 2, Promises To Honour Father Suniel Shetty's Legacy: 'My Journey Started 29 Years Ago...' | Photo Via Instagram

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has officially joined the cast of Border 2. The movie also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. The actor shared the news with fans by posting a teaser video on his social media.

In an emotional note, Ahan shared how his journey with Border began 29 years ago, when his mother, Mana Shetty, would visit his father, Suniel Shetty, on the sets of the original Border when she was pregnant with him.

"Border is more than a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true. Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces," added Ahan.

Check it out:

article-image

Expressing gratitude, Ahan added, "Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour. JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud. Nidhi, your hard work brought this dream to life, thank you for all that you are and do. Bhushan Sir, thank you for trusting me with this opportunity, I’m eternally grateful. @anurag_singh_films sir, I’m excited to work under your guidance. Working with @iamsunnydeol sir is a blessing, and I can’t wait to share the screen with @varundvn who I look up to as an older brother. As a huge @diljitdosanjh fan, sharing the screen with him is surreal."

"And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honor the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create," Shetty concluded.

article-image

Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. It has been declared "India's biggest war film" by the makers.

article-image

On Ahan's work front, he made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria, which was a remake of the Telugu action film RX 100.

Next, he has Sanki with Pooja Hegde. It will be releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas.

