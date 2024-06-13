Sunny Deol Announces Border 2: Take A Look Back At The Iconic War Film Which Released In 1997

Border is one of Bollywood’s most iconic war films which was released in 1997. The film is directed by J.P. Dutta, and produced by J. P. Dutta, and Bhanwar Singh.

The film starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside other supporting cast Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. It was based on the real-life Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

On Thursday (June 13), Sunny Deol announced his next film Border 2. The film is a sequel to the 1997 hit war drama Border, which was directed by JP Dutta. Let's take trip down memory lane at the 1997 film Border:

Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse.

India’s biggest war film, #Border2 🇮🇳



Produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh #TSeries #JPFilms pic.twitter.com/u1J7KtlHx8 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 13, 2024

All About The Story

Border story is based on the valiant efforts of the Indian Army's Punjab Regiment, stationed at the Longewala garrison in Rajasthan. Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri (Sunny Deol) leads the regiment against overwhelming odds as they face a huge Pakistani onslaught. The film depicts the troops' bravery, brotherhood, and commitment to protect their country while being massively outnumbered and outgunned.

Stellar Star Cast & Their Roles

The film boasts an ensemble cast who played amazing roles - Sunny Deol as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, Suniel Shetty as Border Security Force officer Bhairon Singh, Akshaye Khanna as Lieutenant Dharamveer Bhan, Jackie Shroff as Wing Commander Andy Bajwa, and Tabu as Kuldip’s wife, Kamla

Music Of The Film

Anu Malik penned the film's stunning music, which is still unforgettable today. One of the songs that is still loved by fans and has strike a chord with viewers, emphasizing the emotional terrain of soldiers and their families is Sandese Aate Hain, sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. The film also has other tracks Humein Jab Se Mohabbat, Hindustan Hindustan, Mere Dushman Mere Bhai, and To Chaloon.

Facts About The Film:

Over two decades since its release, Border continues to be celebrated for its portrayal of heroism and sacrifice, often aired on television during national holidays and patriotic events.

Do you know there were several replacements in the film:

*Sanjay Dutt, due to his jail sentence had to be replaced by Jackie Shroff for the role of Wing Commander Andy Bajwa.

*Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Saif Ali Khan were all considered to portray Lieutenant Dharamvir, who was finally played by newcomer Akshaye Khanna. Salman was not ready to play the part, Aamir was filming Ishq, Saif and Akshay declined the role for undisclosed reasons, and Ajay did not want to appear in a film featuring numerous stars.

*Tabu was signed to play the part of Kuldip Singh's wife after Juhi Chawla turned down as she didn't want to be involved in a minor role.

*Even Manisha Koirala was considered for the film but she declined for the same reason. The director approached Sonali Bendre to play Sapna Bedi's part in the film, however, it didn't work out.

Awards & Recognition

Border received critical acclaim and was a massive box-office success. It struck a chord with the Indian audience, praised for its patriotic fervour, strong performances, and gripping narrative.

In many award ceremonies, the film received numerous honours. The 43rd Filmfare Awards saw 11 nominations for it, and it won four Filmfares: Best Action, Best Male Debut (Akshaye Khanna), Best Director (J.P. Dutta), and Best Lyricist (Javed Akhtar for Sandese Aate Hain).

In addition, it was honoured with three National Film Awards: Best Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist for Javed Akhtar, and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Hariharan.

Border is a tribute to the courage and dedication of the Indian soldiers. The film showcased the indomitable spirit of those who defend their country against all odds with impactful performances, stirring music, and a realistic depiction of war. As Sunny Deol has announced Border 2, fans are excited to relive the story once again after 27 years. It will be directed by Anurag Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.