Agust D's Haegeum meets Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: BTS fans go gaga over seeing Gopi Bahu, Kokilaben, Gaura (WATCH)

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's popular characters Gopi Bahu, Kokila, and Gaura are back in the limelight as an Agust D fan edited the hit BTS track 'Haegeum' with the popular Indian TV show.

The music video has been making waves for its catchy beats, powerful rap, and use of traditional instruments. It has also stirred a debate with its lyrics criticizing capitalism and the harsh judgment of artists.

Netizens go gaga over the viral fan edit

The fan-made edit features Kokilaben slaying Gaura, who has been constantly plotting against her beloved Gopi Bahu. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who immortalized the character of Gopi Bahu, shines in the sequence where Kokilaben kills Gaura.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been an iconic show for Indian TV, and its characters like Gopi Bahu, Kokila, and Rashi Ben have been refreshed in the people's memories after the viral sensation of Rasode Main Kaun Hai.

Actress Rupal Patel, who played Kokilaben, expressed her pride in how the characters still remain fresh in people's minds.

Agust D's performance in Haegeum

BTS fans have been focused on Agust D's new album D-Day, with the main music video Haegeum taking center stage. SUGA aka Min Yoongi offers a terrific performance in a dual role of a cop and a thief in this music video filmed in Thailand, Bangkok. He also appeared in action mode as he kills a man with chopsticks.

Fans of BTS, especially those who love to make edits of the Bangtan Boys on desi Bollywood songs, film trailers, and TV shows like Ishqbaaaz and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, can browse through YouTube and witness the creativity firsthand.

In conclusion, Agust D's Haegeum has taken the world by storm, and this fan-made edit with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has added a unique twist to the already catchy track.

With the album D-Day featuring other tracks like Snooze, Amygdala, D Day, and Huh, we can't wait to see what's in store next for the Bangtan Boys.

