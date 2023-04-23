BTS' V surprises fans with THIS shocking revelation about his solo music release

BTS' V | Photo File

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, also known as V, has recently shocked fans with a revelation about his plans after completing his mandatory military service.

While the K-pop superstar is set to join his fellow bandmates in enlisting in the army, fans are left wondering what the future holds for their beloved V.

The members of BTS have been busy with their individual endeavors, with Jimin and Suga already working on their solo projects. V, however, has not hinted at any upcoming solo work, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any updates.

Through the Weverse platform, V announced that he plans to release his solo music in about 10 years, leaving fans surprised and curious about the reason behind such a long wait.

He also revealed that one of the songs that he will be releasing is titled 'Maybe', which has not yet been heard by fans.

Despite the wait, fans are supportive of V's decision to prioritize his military service and are excited for what the future holds for the multi-talented artist. V has become a well-known brand ambassador, with fans eagerly anticipating his next move.

BTS has been a sensation for many years, and the members have consistently been in the spotlight with their various projects and endorsements. However, V's announcement sheds light on the importance of serving one's country and fulfilling their obligations as citizens.

As fans eagerly await V's solo debut, they continue to show their unwavering support for the BTS member and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this multi-talented artist.