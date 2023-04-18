BTS’ SUGA's intense eyes steal the show in new D-DAY teaser photos

BTS' Suga | Twitter

BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the latest teaser photos for SUGA's upcoming solo album 'D-DAY' on April 17, and the rapper looks absolutely stunning. The palm-leaf printed shirt, white t-shirt and ripped jeans, along with the backdrop of ruins, make SUGA exude a confident aura.

This comes after SUGA posted the 'Being' version concept photo of his solo album on April 16, where he showcased refined charisma with neat clothes and intense eyes. The 'Being' version visually unravels the moment until the end of the Agust D trilogy with 'D-DAY', focusing on 'existence'.

Check ou the latest D-DAY teaser photos here:

The albums's track list and teaser photos, including the pre-released song ' People Pt. 2 ( feat IU) ' have set huge expectations and ARMY is awaiting something big on D-DAY, which will be released on April 21, 2023.

Suga had earlier shared a Glitch Film

Previously, SUGA had also posted a video related to 'D-DAY' on BTS' official social media handles on April 14. Named 'Glitch Film', the video captures the identity of the album and maximizes the afterimages of the mixtapes that Suga released under the stage name Agust D. 'Glitch Film' has speedy cross-editing and the screen composition of the data mosh technique, which expresses a unique visual beauty.

The storytelling content gives a glimpse of the atmosphere of 'D-DAY', starting with the release day of the first mixtape 'Agust D' with SUGA’s narration and ending with the brand identity of 'D-DAY', making people curious about the message of the new album.

The pre-released song 'People Pt.2 (feat. IU)' showcases a harmonious combination of SUGA’s rap and IU's clean timbre in the pop R&B genre.

SUGA used Agust D's sensitivity to discover relationships and feelings between individuals that appear pointless after death yet are endlessly reproduced. d. With SUGA leading the overall album work as a producer, 'D-DAY' is expected to be a masterpiece that fans of BTS and Agust D will treasure for years to come