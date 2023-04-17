BTS' J-hope shares latest snap with ARMY before joining military: Pics Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 17, 2023
BTS member J-hope recently shared his buzzcut hairstyle with the ARMY on socialmedia
J-hope posted a series of pictures wearing a black sweatshirt and pants, bidding farewell to ARMY for some time
He left a sweet and comforting message for ARMY, promising to return healthy. The caption reads: 'I will be back in good health'
Jimin also uploaded a snap with J-hope, his hobi hyung, on his social media account
J-hope is set to enlist for mandatory military service, with his exact date speculated to be April 18
BTS member Jin confirmed on Weverse that J-hope would begin his mandatory military service on April 18
Prior to his enlistment, J-hope was one of the most active members of the group, releasing his solo album, Jack in the Box, and collaborating on singles with other artists
J-hope also performed at prestigious events such as Lollapalooza, MAMA, and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
Fans expressed sadness over J-hope's enlistment, and his buzzcut hairstyle made some fans emotional
emotional. J-hope reassured fans that he would return healthy, providing some comfort to his fans during this period of his military service
