BTS’V, Jin, Suga, and other members' net worth in 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
The K-Pop boy band, popular in the entire world, comprises seven members - V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook and J-Hope
As per Forbes 2023, ARMY’s beloved boy band’s estimated net worth ranges between $120-150 million, before the IPO of HYBE Entertainment
Let's have a look at the individual net worth of all the members
Hobi aka J-Hope's net worth is highest among all the members: $24-26 Million
Suga comes second with $23-25 M net worth
V aka Kim Taehyung's net worth: $20-22 Million
Jungkook: $20-200 Million
RM's net worth: $20-200 Million
BTS' Jimin : $20 Million
Jin's net worth: $20 Million
They have disbanded for a while due to their military enlistment. However, ARMY’s beloved band will be back together by 2025-26
Thanks For Reading!