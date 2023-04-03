BTS’V, Jin, Suga, and other members' net worth in 2023

The K-Pop boy band, popular in the entire world, comprises seven members - V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook and J-Hope

As per Forbes 2023, ARMY’s beloved boy band’s estimated net worth ranges between $120-150 million, before the IPO of HYBE Entertainment

Let's have a look at the individual net worth of all the members

Hobi aka J-Hope's net worth is highest among all the members: $24-26 Million

Suga comes second with $23-25 M net worth

V aka Kim Taehyung's net worth: $20-22 Million

Jungkook: $20-200 Million

RM's net worth: $20-200 Million

BTS' Jimin : $20 Million

Jin's net worth: $20 Million

They have disbanded for a while due to their military enlistment. However, ARMY’s beloved band will be back together by 2025-26

