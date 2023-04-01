After Jin, BTS' J-hope begins his military service

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023

BTS' J-Hope becomes the second member of the popular boy band to join the South Korean Republic to fulfill their mandatory military service

BigHit music announced the same through a note on April 1, 2023

Their post informed the ARMY about J-hope's enlistment and urged them to not gather around the military site

The 29-year old rapper will follow the footsteps of his fellow band member, Jin, who started his military duty in December last year

Before he disappears for one and half year, the k-pop star has dropped his latest solo single 'On the Street'

The solo track that was released on March 3 last month has already garnered 49 M views on YouTube

After Jin and J-hope, it will be Suga to join the mandatory miliutary service as the entire band member will be enrolling one by one

ARMY is eager to watch their favourite band together once agains, and they wiill probably reunite in 2025-26

