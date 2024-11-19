After Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat QUITS Kundali Bhagya, Show Slated To Go OFF AIR After 7 Years

Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya has been enjoying a steadfast run from the past 7 years now. From the show topping the TRP charts once upon a time to the show’s falling numbers and changing cast, this time around, the Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy Starrer is finally set to go off air.

Well, mom to be Shraddha Arya who initially helmed the show penned a long note today and announced her exit after 7 and a half years. After her, Paras Kalnawat, who essays the titular character in the show has also announced his exit. Paras took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note on his stint in the show and revealed that something really amazing is coming up for his fans. The actor writes, “Every beginning has an end and every end is a new beginning. Goodbyes are not easy but here I am bidding goodbye to a show that has been closest to my heart and a show that has worked like magic in story of my life. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor ma'am, @zeetv @varunthebabbar sir, @tanusridgupta ma'am, @ritesh.n.yadav ji, @sahil.sharma540 sir, entire production and direction team ,all my coactors and crew members who were more like a family to me. I will always be thankful for this opportunity. And how can I not thank my insta fam and everyone of you who has been supporting me through my journey. I am nothing without you all and all I need is your love and support. Cannot wait to unfold another chapter of my journey. And trust me this chapter will blow your mind. Love You All. Signing Off As RAJVEER LUTHRA.”

For the uninformed, Paras was roped in to essay the titular character after the show took a generation leap a few years ago. Alongside Paras, Sana Sayyad essayed the female lead. However, Sana quit the show a few months ago owing to her pregnancy.