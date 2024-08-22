LEAKED! Paras Kalnawat & Sayli Salunkhe's STEAMY INTIMATE Moment From Upcoming Project (VIDEO)

Paras Kalnawat and Sayli Salunkhe, who are currently seen leading their respective television shows; 'Kundali Bhagya' and 'Pukaar' are soon going to be a part of an upcoming music video 'Raatan Kaali', the motion poster of which was released by the actors on their social media handles yesterday. This video is going to be a wedding number. After the motion poster release of the song, now a steamy video of the actors from the sets of their upcoming song has been leaked on social media.

In this leaked video, Paras and Sayli can be seen getting intimate with each other, however, their faces are not revealed. While this video shared by a fan page asks the viewers to 'guess who these famous tv celebrities are,' we did a little digging, only to find out that these famous tv celebrities are none other than Paras Kalnawat and Sayli Salunkhe. This steamy hot video of the actors will only give rise to the anticipation of the viewers for the music video further. While Paras can be seen in a white sherwani, Sayli can be seen in a beautiful red lehenga in this video. The motion poster of the song has been released yesterday but the poster of the song was released almost a week ago.

This music video will be the first time Paras and Sayli will be coming together for a project. While Paras has been a part of a couple of music videos in the past, his recent numbers 'Meethi Boliyaan' with Heli Daruwala, 'Dheere Dheere' with Mannara Chopra, 'Rangrez' with Sonu Kakkar went ahead to garner a lot of social media attention.

Sayli on the other hand is making her debut in the world of music videos with 'Raatan Kaali.' The actress, now a part of 'Pukaar' opposite Abhishek Nigam, garnered a lot of love for her stint in Rajan Shahi's 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' opposite Mohit Malik which went off air pretty soon.