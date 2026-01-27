 'I Am Calling It Off, Was A Wonderful Journey': Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing
Singer Arijit Singh made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, revealing that he is retiring as a playback singer after years of delivering hit songs. In a Facebook statement, he said he will not take new assignments, writing, "I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," while clarifying that he 'won't stop making music' and will complete pending commitments.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
Singer Arijit Singh made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, revealing that he is retiring as a playback singer after years of delivering hit songs. In a statement, he said he will no longer take any new assignments as a playback vocalist, while clarifying that he will continue to make music.

He wrote on Facebook, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me."

He added, "I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Photo Via Facebook

