 Know Arijit Singh's Net Worth As Singer Announces Retirement From Playback Singing
Know Arijit Singh’s Net Worth As Singer Announces Retirement From Playback Singing

Arijit Singh on Tuesday announced he will stop taking new playback singing assignments, though he will continue making music independently. According to reports, the singer’s estimated net worth stands at ₹414 crore and he charges up to ₹14 crore for a two-hour stage performance.

Updated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Arjit Singh | File

Mumbai: Playback singer Arijit Singh on Tuesday shocked his fans by suddenly announcing that he is retiring from playback singing after delivering hit songs for years. In a statement issued on social media, he said he would no longer take on any new assignments as a playback vocalist, while clarifying that he would continue to make music.

"Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me," his Facebook post read.

He added, "I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Arijit Singh's Net Worth

According to a June 2025 report, his estimated net worth stands at ₹414 crore. This includes a lavish ₹8 crore house in Navi Mumbai and a luxury car collection worth over ₹3.4 crore, featuring high-end brands such as Range Rover and Mercedes.

In his hometown in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, he also runs a low-cost restaurant called Heshel, which reportedly offers meals for just ₹40.

In an interview, singer Rahul Vaidya revealed that Singh charges ₹14 crore for a two-hour stage performance, according to a report by News18.

Arijit Singh's Career

Arijit started his musical journey by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, but rose to fame with the 2013 romantic hit Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Since then, he has delivered iconic songs such as Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Kesariya (Brahmastra), and Phir Le Aaya Dil (Barfi!).

Singh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, for his exceptional contributions to the field of Art (Music)

